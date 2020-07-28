Backstage News Regarding Sasha Banks Winning The RAW Women’s Ttitle

It appears that Sasha Banks wasn’t originally scheduled to win the WWE RAW women’s title on this week’s episode of RAW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the following about how WWE changed plans:

“There were so many changes made including the Asuka and Sasha Banks stuff. That was all changed. Originally Asuka was going to defend the title against whoever injured Kairi and that was as of, at least Sunday night or Monday morning of last week right before the tapings [and] they tore that all up.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Sasha and Bayley also made WWE history: