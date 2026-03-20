Backstage Reaction To Ronda Rousey’s AEW Appearance Revealed

Ronda Rousey’s surprise appearance at AEW Revolution 2026 may be tied to broader frustrations with TKO Group Holdings stemming from a compensation dispute, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reported that Rousey’s involvement with All Elite Wrestling could be linked to stalled negotiations over a planned fight with Gina Carano. The bout was originally expected to take place under the UFC banner, but after a pay-per-view deal fell through, the compensation structure reportedly changed, leaving those involved frustrated. The fight is now set to take place under Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Jake Paul, with plans to stream on Netflix.

Regarding a potential follow-up in AEW, there is currently no confirmation that Rousey will continue with the promotion. While her confrontation with Toni Storm at Revolution suggested a possible match, Meltzer noted that nothing is in place and Rousey herself has not pushed for a program.

The reaction within WWE was reportedly negative, with many within the company unhappy about her appearance for a rival promotion. TKO is also believed to be displeased, given the situation surrounding her fight negotiations.

Despite the buzz, Meltzer characterized the situation as more of an annoyance than a major shift in the wrestling landscape, noting that Rousey has not publicly spoken in favor of AEW or against WWE.

Adding further uncertainty, Storm is currently dealing with a legitimate injury after being pulled from Dynamite the week following Revolution, with no clear timetable for her return.