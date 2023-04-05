Backstage Update On Brian Cage’s AEW/ROH Future, Reportedly A Free Agent

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage is a free agent.

Cage’s contract with AEW/ROH expired at midnight last Friday, following Supercard of Honor, where The Embassy retained their titles over AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Cage’s contract was set to expire before March 31, but he agreed to stay through the show. According to reports, AEW has a long-term contract in the works for Cage, but there were attempts at a short-term extension to discuss a longer-term contract.

Following Supercard of Honor, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan was asked about Cage’s status, and he stated that he wanted Cage to stay with the company for a long time.

Cage is said to have had fruitful discussions with AEW/ROH officials, which are still ongoing.

The company attempted to extend Cage’s contract due to injury time, as he was sidelined when he first signed, but Cage refused. Top AEW stars, including Chris Jericho, reportedly pushed for Cage’s re-signing, and there were powerful members of the WWE roster hoping he’d end up there as well.