Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s Injury Scare At AEW Collision Tapings

AEW taped Saturday’s Collision episode, which will air on TNT on Tuesday night, from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA, and featured the continuation of the Continental Classic tournament and the return of Bryan Danielson to the ring.

Danielson has been out since October due to a broken orbital bone and has been wearing an eye patch.

The top AEW star wrestled Andrade El Idolo in a Blue League match at the event, where he was cut above his left eye. This happened to be the same eye in which he had the broken orbital bone.

After the match, The Blackpool Combat Club came out to check on him, which worried fans that Danielson had suffered another injury.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, this is all part of an angle that will be played out on television, and Danielson is fine. AEW were also pleased with how the Collision tapings went.

Click here for complete AEW Collision spoilers.