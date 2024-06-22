Backstage Update On Darby Allin’s Status With AEW

AEW star Darby Allin suffered a broken foot earlier this year, which resulted in him having to cancel his plans to climb Mount Everest. Allin was then struck by a bus in New York City, but he fortunately only suffered a few scrapes. Allin then made his return to in-ring action at Double or Nothing, where he replaced Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Fightful Select reports that Allin has been given some time off to properly heal from his injuries as he was not 100% at Double or Nothing. There is no word yet on when Allin can make his AEW return, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.