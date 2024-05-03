Backstage Update On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Status

Dominik Mysterio will take a break from the ring due to an elbow injury.

Although there were concerns about the need for Tommy John surgery, which is commonly associated with baseball pitchers, the WWE star has confirmed that surgery will not be required.

WWE will keep him on television while he recovers. It was thought to have happened during a match against Andrade on April 15th and was described as a freak accident.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mysterio will undergo physical therapy rather than surgery. WWE has been teasing something between Mysterio and Liv Morgan on television. For more information, please click here.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Mysterio expects to return in six to eight weeks.

We wish him speedy recovery.