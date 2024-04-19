Backstage Update On Erick Rowan Returning To WWE

WWE appears to be bringing back one of its former stars in the near future.

This star could be paired with Bo Dallas, who is returning to WWE television as Uncle Howdy. Plans call for Dallas to use the character again, as WWE has since aired QR codes and other teases similar to Wyatt’s 2022 return.

Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan, sparked interest among fans when it was announced that he had pulled out of several independent bookings, including one for East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW), citing “new contractual obligations,” which suggests he is returning to WWE.

Rowan was later reported to have been in Pittsburgh recently, which is a common location for WWE talent to undergo medical tests before signing.

Rowan was a member of the Wyatt Family, along with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Braun Strowman. Rowan was released by WWE in April 2020.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about Rowman pulling out of his dates, “The natural speculation would be WWE, with the idea of a connection with the returning Bo Dallas. WWE did not confirm that as they wouldn’t officially but within the company there was that expectation.”