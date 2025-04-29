Updated Card For Next Month’s WWE Backlash 2025 PLE

During last night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, which took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, two matches were added to the lineup for next month’s Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE).

Becky Lynch entered the ring to discuss her recent actions against reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria interrupted Lynch and challenged her to a match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Backlash, to which Lynch agreed.

The episode also featured Pat McAfee addressing the brutal attack he suffered from “The Ring General” GUNTHER during last week’s show. McAfee called out SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, requesting the lifting of GUNTHER’s suspension. It was announced that McAfee will face GUNTHER in singles action at the PLE.

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

