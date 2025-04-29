Liv Morgan Taking Time Off WWE TV To Film Major Movie Role

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan, one-half of the current record-breaking WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions from The Judgment Day, informed SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that she would be taking some time off to film a movie. Aldis approved the request and confirmed that the necessary paperwork had been filed.

According to PWInsider.com, everything discussed between Morgan and Aldis on Raw is legitimate. Morgan is indeed set to star in a movie, which is expected to be officially announced next week. The report also noted that Morgan will have a major role in the film.

At this time, specific details about the movie and Morgan’s expected return timeline have not been disclosed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Liv Morgan’s film project and all the latest WWE news.