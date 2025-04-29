Aleister Black Calls GUNTHER One Of His “Absolute Favorite Wrestlers”

WWE star Aleister Black appeared on the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast, where he discussed various topics, including “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Black said, “Once he started working in wXw more and he got the opportunity to go to Japan, that’s where you saw such a change in him. It just clicked. His Big Japan matches, do yourself a favor, watch his matches in Big Japan, they are phenomenal. Him against Daisuke Sekimoto or Okabayashi, oh man, unreal. So good. He quickly became one of my absolute favorite wrestlers. He still is, to this day. I think he’s so special. He’s so unique. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a bad match. That’s one of those dudes that I’m so proud of. He deserves the world and more. Also, very friendly. Just a sweetheart.”

