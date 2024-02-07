Backstage Update On Kamille’s Future Amidst WWE And AEW Reports

It appears that WWE missed out on signing a notable talent in Kamille, who could become All Elite as the promotion continues to revamp its women’s division.

Kamille, who had been with the NWA since October 2018, was expected to join WWE and work in NXT. She was backstage at the Dynamite event she was attending on January 18th, raising the possibility that she could be heading to AEW instead.

According to PWInsider, the former NWA Women’s Champion is no longer expected to join WWE. One WWE source previously stated that she had been offered an NXT contract.

However, according to reports, discussions are not moving forward. Instead, she has been in “deep discussions” with AEW, which is seen as a better fit for her.

Going to AEW would also allow her to pursue her long-term goal of becoming an actor.