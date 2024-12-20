Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s Official Return To AEW TV

AEW star Kenny Omega has been recovering from diverticulitis over the past several months but is now set to make his in-ring return. Omega is confirmed to face Gabe Kidd at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty PPV on January 5th, 2025, marking his first match back.

As for his return to AEW, a teaser video aired during the December 18th, 2024, episode of Dynamite, hinting at his comeback. According to Fightful.com, sources within AEW and close to Omega have indicated discussions about his official AEW return happening as early as the World’s End PPV on December 28th, 2024. It was also revealed that there had been internal talks about bringing Omega back at Full Gear in November, though it was never finalized.

Omega’s match against Gabe Kidd was reportedly approved by AEW President Tony Khan as a goodwill gesture towards their partner NJPW, highlighting the strong relationship between the two promotions. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the World’s End PPV for Omega’s potential return to AEW action.