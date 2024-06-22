Backstage Update On Late PPV Buys For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the late pay-per-view numbers for last month’s Double or Nothing is outpacing AEW Dynasty and is now up 13.3% from the initially reported numbers.

The PPV’s buy rate looks to be down about 4,000-5,000 from last year’s Double or Nothing event, which drew a reported 140,000 pay-per-view buys. That would put this year’s Double or Nothing in the range of about 135,000 to 136,000 PPV buys. The early PPV buy estimate for this year’s Double or Nothing is 133,000 buys.