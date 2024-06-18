Backstage Update On Megan Bayne’s Status With AEW

It was reported in the past that creative pitches were being made for Megan Bayne to officially sign with AEW and work for the company after her run with STARDOM came to an end, but it seems that is no longer the case.

Fightful Select reports that Bayne is a free agent in the pro wrestling industry and while she did have talks with AEW, she is not an official member of their roster as of this writing. The report also states that AEW did made creative pitches for Bayne.

Bayne is a former OVW Women’s Champion and was called one of the top 150 female wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2021.