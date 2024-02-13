Backstage Update On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Departure

New information continues to come out about Scott D’Amore leaving TNA Wrestling and being replaced by Anthony Cicione, leaving talent upset with management.

The former executive was well-liked within the promotion. D’Amore reportedly had a disagreement with management prior to his release, and because Len Asper, the head of Anthem, had the final say, it was D’Amore who left.

According to reports, he approached Anthem in recent weeks with an offer to buy TNA outright with the backing of a major banking institution. However, it was rejected because Anthem is fully prepared to proceed with the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that “the wheels were in motion for D’Amore’s termination a month prior. D’Amore adamantly did not want to leave TNA, though Anthem had stated that they wished to present it as a mutual departure.”

D’Amore didn’t want to call it that, but company executives believed it was in D’Amore’s best interests. D’Amore made the offer to purchase TNA before his termination was announced.