Backstage Update On Shane McMahon – AEW Rumors

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shane McMahon contacted several members of the AEW roster because he was reportedly interested in working for the company in some capacity.

AEW President Tony Khan, in a direct response to the rumors, clarified to F4WOnline.com that he had never crossed paths or had any form of communication with Shane McMahon in his entire life.

According to Fightful Select, the rumors of McMahon reaching out to members of the company roster was news to virtually everyone as he hasn’t been brought up at the high-level behind-the-scenes meetings.

Vince McMahon told a select few while he was still in power in WWE that his son Shane would never get another shot in the company after a messy situation at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. Vince was gone soon after and Shane made his return at WrestleMania 39, but ended up suffering an injury. Shane does not have any contract with WWE and was only featured in the 2K24 video game because of a separate agreement.