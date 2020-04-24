Backstage Update On The Possibility of WWE NXT Japan

There have been some conflicting reports in recent months over WWE’s plans to open a NXT Japan brand. While there were some earlier reports that things were looking up as the economic impact of COVID-19 made things a “buyer’s market” in Japan, Tokyo Sports is reporting that the aftermath of WWE’s recent financial cutbacks and layoffs is going to put WWE’s efforts to create a NXT Japan brand on hold.

There is some speculation that there may be another round of mass layoffs in WWE.

As PWMania.com reported, there are also reports that the future of the NXT UK brand is “uncertain”.