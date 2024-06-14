Backstage Update On TNA Wrestling Holding TV Tapings At Old WWE Venue

TNA Wrestling was said to be moving to a new venue for a prospective residency in order to save costs associated with taping their weekly television show, Impact.

That venue is Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the former home of WWE NXT. WWE began taping NXT shows at the institution in 2012, and it now hosts Tough Enough, the Cruiserweight Classic, the Mae Young Classic, and other events. NXT was relocated to the USA Network and enlarged to a two-hour program, and the university continued to host the show.

Things altered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020. WWE halted taping shows because students were no longer on school to assist with WWE production. WWE has remained at the Performance Center to tape weekly episodes of NXT TV.

Scott D’Amore and Lou D’Angeli proposed that TNA hold shows in the facility, but their exits from the company cast doubt on whether it will happen. Aside from the dates in late August and early September, no additional dates have been revealed.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “the talk that the Full Sail residency and going live every week seemed to be falling through without Lou D’Angeli, although some have said it’s not totally dead.”