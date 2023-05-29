Backstage Updates On More WWE NXT Stars Heading To The Main Roster, Talent At Tonight’s RAW

The 2023 WWE Draft has passed, but word is that WWE NXT main roster call-ups will continue.

There were some farewells after NXT Battleground on Sunday night, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin. It was noted that fans can expect call-ups to arrive gradually in the near future.

Bron Breakker, who NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated in the main event on Sunday, is expected to debut on RAW or SmackDown soon. The Creed Brothers, who lost to NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus at Battleground, and either Ilja Dragunov or Dijak are also expected to be called up. Dragunov defeated Dijak in a Last Man Standing match on Sunday night.

The NXT crew returned to Orlando this morning after working Battleground in Lowell Sunday night, and they were told that no one from the brand is expected to work tonight’s RAW in Albany, according to PWInsider. It was also reported that the SmackDown stars who worked Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia returned home rather than attending RAW.

Javier Bernal of NXT is backstage for RAW, but will most likely work the WWE Main Event taping. Kevin Ventura-Cortes, an NXT trainee, is also backstage at RAW. Ventura-Cortes, a former college football player and NFL Draft prospect, signed with WWE following the 2022 SummerSlam tryouts. He has yet to make his television debut.