Spoilers: WWE Speed Results From 4/26 Taping With Title Tournament Finals (Photos)

The first-ever WWE Speed Champion has been crowned!

Prior to the special 2024 WWE Draft: Night 1 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX last night, WWE taped a match for an upcoming episode of their new WWE on X program, “WWE Speed.”

Inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, April 26, 2024, the finals of the ongoing tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Champion was filmed.

Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano in the finals of the WWE Speed Championship Tournament in an excellent match taped prior to SmackDown. With the win, Ricochet is now the first-ever WWE Speed Champion.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday at Noon Eastern Time on X.