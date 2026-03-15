CircaMania WrestleMania Watch Party Confirmed After Ban Lifted

WWE has lifted its blackout on WrestleMania 42 watch parties, as reported by PWMania.com. This has been confirmed by the Circa Resort & Casino’s Stadium Swim through their official Twitter (X) account.

According to their announcement, CircaMania, which will host watch parties for WrestleMania 42, is returning. Tickets for the event are now available on Circa Las Vegas’ website.

When someone inquired about the previous blackouts for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Stadium Swim responded, “Not anymore. It has been lifted. 😎” CircaMania will also feature live editions of the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast and “Wrestling Observer Live.”

The announcement states, “Chairs flying, crowd roaring, #CircaMania is back at #StadiumSwim on our 143-ft screen where it belongs. 👊💥💫🌊 Join us April 18 & 19 at 3PM for all of the action!”

Chairs flying, crowd roaring, #CircaMania is back at #StadiumSwim on our 143-ft screen where it belongs. 👊💥💫🌊 Join us April 18 & 19 at 3PM for all of the action! Reserve now: https://t.co/YBaVIJbFXe pic.twitter.com/pHA4G2VRaQ — Stadium Swim (@stadiumswim) March 13, 2026