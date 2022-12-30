Barrie Wrestling Announces First Event Of 2023; Huge Match Confirmed (1/21)

Barrie Wrestling has announced that their first event of 2023, Everything New Is Bold Again, is scheduled to take place on January 21st in Barrie, Ontario at the Ferris Lane Community Church.

Barrie Wrestling didn’t waste any time in confirming the first match signed for the show. It will be international star Vaughn Vertigo squaring off against one of the hottest young stars in Canada Judas Icarus.

Don't miss @VaughnVertigo vs @thejudasicarus on Jan. 21!#BarrieWrestling#ENIBA pic.twitter.com/1e3b8B6ZYt — Barrie Wrestling🍁 (@BarrieWrestling) December 30, 2022

Judas Icarus, who will be making his debut for Barrie Wrestling, made it clear that he is excited for this upcoming matchup.

ONTARIO! IM BACK.

v. VERTIGO First Time Ever

Excited to Debut for @BarrieWrestling https://t.co/7y6csHtsc2 — Judas Icarus (@thejudasicarus) December 30, 2022

The current Barrie Wrestling Champion Kyle Boone, who won the title at the December 10th Christmas Slamily Reunion show, is expected to make his first defense of the title. An opponent has not yet been named.

I reached out to former Barrie Wrestling Champion Dan “Reverso” Pizzano and asked if he wanted a chance to regain the title from Kyle Boone at Everything New Is Bold Again but he declined to comment.

Also scheduled to appear at Everything New Is Bold Again are the Three Pistols Champion Myung Jae Lee, Barrie Wrestling Women’s Champion Taylor Rising, Holden Albirght, Gabriel Fuerza, Alexia Nicole, Pretty Ricky Willdy and PUF.