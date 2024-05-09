TNA Wrestling Star Pulls Out Of Upcoming Indy Events Due To Health Issues

Top TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he’s out of his remaining independent dates for the month of May due to health issues. Alexander also said he is not injured, but he is taking precautions due to the issues.

Alexander wrote, “Hey all, I’ve had to pull out of my Indy dates for the rest of the month. I’m not injured. It’s all precautionary. I’ve been dealing with some personal health issues that leave me in constant pain. I’ll deal with it & be back ASAP. Also 👇👇👇 Tune into @ThisIsTNA #Impact”

You can check out Alexander’s post below.