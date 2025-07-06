Santino Marella Opens Up About Challenges Of Producing For TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Santino Marella spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including his role as a producer for the company.

Marella said, “It’s good. It’s kind of more stressful than I thought it would be in terms of catching the action with the right cameras, trying to make sure that the story is told and not missing anything, giving them the right time. Because if it’s live TV, pay-per-views, et cetera, you got to hit your time cues because there’s commercials and there’s breaks. So when you’re on the headset and it’s your match taking place, it’s a rush. It’s intense.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)