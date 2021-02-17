Batista Reveals He Tried To Get On Walking Dead, Finn Balor Latest, Chris Hero

– Former WWE star Batista, real name Dave Bautista, did an interview with Empire while he was on set of the “Army of the Dead” film.

During it, the future WWE Hall of Famer noted he tried for years to be a part of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series for years, but it didn’t work out.

“I’m a zombie fan. I tried to get on Walking Dead for years. I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’ And with Snyder’s genre mash-up – promising scares, action, and heist-thriller twists and turns – he found something that stood out in the long-established genre. For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up. What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film.”

– WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor will be on Thursday’s new edition of WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss the controversial ending of the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. Host Corey Graves will be joined by Vic Joseph again this week. After The Bell drops every Thursday on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

Chris Hero talked about his return to WWE NXT after being released in 2013 during the latest episode of his ad-free version podcast.

This is where the former WWE NXT star noted that Triple H and Vince McMahon looked down on independent wrestling in 2012.

“Yes. That was very evident when I went there in 2012. Indie was a bad word. It changed over time in NXT in 2014 or 2015. Things became more accepted and more revered because of the success of guys like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens going in there and tearing it up and being the most popular wrestlers there. Finn Balor came in and Samoa Joe.

They saw that maybe these guys do have something and they can connect with our crowd. They would often think that independent fans are not necessarily their fans. When I started, Dr. Tom was the coach. He also felt like ‘hey, we have to get rid of some of these indy bad habits.’ I can understand that point of view, but, if you’re looking for something, you can find it.

There’s certain things the boss doesn’t like and you have to figure out what those things are so that you don’t do it. You get in the habit of not doing it, so that you don’t do it the one time the big boss sees you, because if the big boss sees you, you get that one chance, and then you’re forever the guy who does that one thing you don’t like. Now with NXT, you have a different big boss who has different tastes than Vince. So, there are things that Vince likes that Hunter doesn’t. There are things Vince likes that Hunter doesn’t and that can get very confusing.”