Becky Lynch And Rey Mysterio To Appear At WWE World On WrestleMania 40 Weekend

Top WWE star “The Man” Becky Lynch, who will be facing Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 for her championship and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who has not yet been announced for The Grandest Stage Of Them All as of this writing will be a part of the biggest weekend in wrestling history.

The company announced that Lynch and Mysterio will appear at WWE World on Thursday, April 4th during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Tickets are already available for purchase at fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets.

WWE World is set to take place from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lynch and Mysterio join CM Punk, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the only superstars announced for the event, thus far.