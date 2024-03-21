Becky Lynch On Which WWE Stars She Considers As Her “In-Ring Soulmates”

WWE star Becky Lynch was asked which wrestlers she believes to be her “in-ring soulmates” during a book signing for Premiere Collectibles.

Lynch said, “The very cool thing about that is I think there’s several. You know, I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. And I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always going to want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She’s fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do, I feel like there’s a little bit of magic that happens.

And so, there’s a couple. There’s a couple. I’ve loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also. I’ve loved it. I’ve loved it. I loved leg-dropping her through an announce table on Monday Night Raw, that was fun.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)