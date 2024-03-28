Becky Lynch Shares Adonal Thoughts On The Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with The MMA Hour on a number of topics including her personal experiences with Vince McMahon.

Lynch said, “Those allegations are horrible and it’s so hard to listen to because that’s not my experience. He was so good to me. Vince had a genius about him and he was not the easiest to work with, but he also lived an extremely interesting life, in terms of what he built. So I liked learning from him. I liked talking to him and he’s responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE. For the most part, we’ve had some ups and downs, but he was always good to me as a person, and always treated me with respect and I felt like I earned a lot of respect from him. Then, you’re hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that’s really hard. That’s really hard, especially when you’re a woman in this business, and you’re a woman who has been trying to push things to be equal.”

On the latest allegations against McMahon:

“So, it’s very hard to hear about these things, because I didn’t experience them and I hate that anybody experienced them. I hate that anybody experienced that in general, but especially [by] somebody that has been very kind to me in my life and my career. It’s like two different people. He’s like a grandfather. I remember telling him that I was pregnant and how good he was to me and how happy he was for me and you think of that cleaness that you felt. Then, you have to hear about this other side and it’s horrible. It’s horrible to put those two people together.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)