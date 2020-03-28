Becky Lynch Speaks Out About WWE WrestleMania 36 With No Fans

In an interview with ESPN.com’s Ariel Helwani, Becky Lynch discussed Wrestlemania 36 taking place at the Performance Center with no fans:

“I’m somebody who has fed off the energy of the crowd so much, and it’s been my connection with the crowd that has gotten me to where I am and I know that without those people I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.”

“You’re not going to get that same gratification that you go out in front of an audience and they let you know how well you are doing, how well you’re not doing — and they’re responding to you constantly. There’s less self-gratification, but more concentration of the nuances and what your message is. Why do I want people to care about why I’m going to mess Shayna Baszler up so much?”