Bianca Belair Addresses Possible WrestleMania 37 Match, Ben Carter Speculation

– WWE NXT UK star Ben Carter addressed speculation that WWE approached him after he debuted with AEW:

Just thought I’d clear something up real quick… I had an offer from WWE 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 I appeared anywhere else, not after. Thank you for coming to my ted talk. — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) January 22, 2021

– In an interview with SportingNews.com, Bianca Belair commented on a possible Wrestlemania 37 match against Sasha Banks for the Smackdown women’s title:

“Everything I have approached in WWE I do it looking for a purpose. When I think about a dream match, Sasha Banks would definitely be at the top of my list. And to think about headlining WrestleMania with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than having a great match with an effort to tear the house down. Nah, that’s top-level representation that will go down in the history books for multiple reasons. It gives me goosebumps. That would be a dream come true not just for me, but for many people. That would be a very special night, and I can’t even explain what it would mean to me.”