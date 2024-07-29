Bianca Belair Comments On Her Most Embarrassing Moment In WWE

During WWE SummerSlam, the biggest party of the summer, Bianca Belair has experienced highs and lows.

Bianca had an interesting year in 2021, as she headlined WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 against Sasha Banks, dethroning her as Women’s Champion. She made numerous title defenses until SummerSlam that year, when her reign ended.

Belair was supposed to wrestle Carmella in the show’s opening bout, but a returning Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance after being absent for more than a year. Vince McMahon decided to have Lynch go over Belair in 26 seconds before starting her heel turn.

Belair told Metro‘s Alistair McGeorge about the match and how embarrassing it was for her.

Belair stated, “26 seconds at SummerSlam, that’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been. My parents were in the audience, they didn’t know what was going on, they had no idea what was happening,’ she recalled. ‘I felt really bad for them.”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will face Belair and Jade Cargill on Friday’s SmackDown.