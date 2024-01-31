Big AEW Collision Match Announced For This Saturday Night

The CMLL invasion of AEW begins this week.

On Wednesday, the promotion announced Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night in Edinburg, Texas.

At ringside for the bout in the corner of Hechicero will be fellow CMLL stars Mistico, Mascara Dorada 2.0 and Volador Jr.

Check out the announcement regarding the match for the 2/3 episode of AEW Collision below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.