Big Boom A.J. Injured At AEW Full Gear 2024

Big Boom A.J. suffered a broken foot during his “Zero Hour” match at AEW Full Gear 2024 this past Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

AEW issued the following announcement today confirming the news:

“While bringing the BOOM! against QT Marshall on this past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, Big BOOM! A.J. suffered a broken foot but managed to fight valiantly and earn the victory in his AEW debut in front of his son, Big Justice, friend The Rizzler, more than 10,000 fans at Prudential Center and millions of fans from around the world watching at home. AEW looks forward to welcoming Big BOOM! A.J., Big Justice and the whole Costco Guys crew back anytime, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”