Big Cass and Enzo Comment On Cass’ Return To The Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Big Cass made a surprise return to the ring during Saturday night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, GA. Cass had taken a hiatus from wrestling since the summer of 2019.

Cass issued a statement on his Twitter account and Enzo made reference to the “you can’t teach that” catchphrase:

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

WrestleVotes tweeted the following about Enzo and Cass: