Big Cass and Enzo Comment On Cass’ Return To The Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Big Cass made a surprise return to the ring during Saturday night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, GA. Cass had taken a hiatus from wrestling since the summer of 2019.
Cass issued a statement on his Twitter account and Enzo made reference to the “you can’t teach that” catchphrase:
After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj
— ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021
You can’t pic.twitter.com/TAiNEQ7FNk
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) February 28, 2021
WrestleVotes tweeted the following about Enzo and Cass:
Just seeing now that Enzo & Big Cass showed up on a live event last night. Good for them. I know for a 100% FACT they still have supporters within WWE. No idea if that means anything tho.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 1, 2021