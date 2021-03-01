Big Cass and Enzo Comment On Cass’ Return To The Ring

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Big Cass made a surprise return to the ring during Saturday night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, GA. Cass had taken a hiatus from wrestling since the summer of 2019.

Cass issued a statement on his Twitter account and Enzo made reference to the “you can’t teach that” catchphrase:

WrestleVotes tweeted the following about Enzo and Cass:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR