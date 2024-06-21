Big Late Announcements For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (6/21/2024)

The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green vs. Michin vs. Bianca Belair in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier was announced for the lineup.

Additionally, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced that there will be extra security tonight at the show as a result of the conclusion of Monday’s Raw with The Wyatt 6 group.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller in a pair of Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying matches.

Also scheduled for the 6/21 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Chi-Town is the return of “The Second City Saint” CM Punk, Cody Rhodes’ response to The Bloodline attack and LA Knight will confront WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Chicago, Ill.