Big Main Event Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Current Line-up

As the road to Slammiversary continues, a major six-man match has been planned for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling.

Violent By Design will face Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes in the main event of this week’s Impact.

After winning the Gauntlet For The Gold match last week, Alexander will face #1 contender Eric Young at Slammiversary. The Briscoes recently defeated VBD for the Impact World Tag Team Titles, which they successfully retained in a rematch last Thursday.

As of this writing, The Briscoes have not been assigned a Slammiversary opponent.

Here is the updated line-up for this week’s Impact:

* AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

* Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X qualifier for Slammiversary

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh vs. W. Morrissey and Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Violent By Design’s Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes