Big Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage (6/9/2023)

You can officially pencil in a handful of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Friday night’s one-hour AEW on TNT show will feature The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill, and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action.

Also scheduled for the show is The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project, as well as an AEW Women’s Championship eliminator with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose competing to determine Toni Storm’s next title challenger.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.