Big MJF Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash On 12/18

For the first time in several weeks, MJF appeared live during this week’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite on December 11. MJF failed in his attempt to cost Adam Cole his match against Kyle O’Reilly. As a result, Cole will challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28.

But first, MJF will make a stop, live and in person, at next week’s special “Holiday Bash” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

“We’ll Hear From MJF,” AEW wrote via X on Thursday. “MJF tried his best to stop Adam Cole from winning the opportunity to finally face him at AEW Worlds End, but what will he have to say LIVE Next Wednesday on TBS?”

The 12/18 holiday episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, as well as Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship.