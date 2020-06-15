Big Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WrestleVotes teased something “unexpected” for tonight’s WWE RAW. The term “scars never heal” was mentioned which some Twitter users have interpreted as a reference to Christian.

– On this week’s Last Ride – Post Mortem episode, Shane McMahon challenged The Undertaker for one more Hell in a Cell match:

