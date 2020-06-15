Big Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker

– WrestleVotes teased something “unexpected” for tonight’s WWE RAW. The term “scars never heal” was mentioned which some Twitter users have interpreted as a reference to Christian.

I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like…. Sometimes scares never heal. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 15, 2020

– On this week’s Last Ride – Post Mortem episode, Shane McMahon challenged The Undertaker for one more Hell in a Cell match: