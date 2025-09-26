Big Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Orlando, FL. (9/26/2025)

WWE returns to the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with a loaded episode of SmackDown, just 24 hours before the NXT No Mercy premium live event in Fort Lauderdale.

The main event spotlight will shine on the women’s division, as Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine the next challenger for WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The reigning champion will be in attendance to see who emerges with the title opportunity at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Another championship will also be on the line, as Sami Zayn once again defends the WWE United States Championship in his weekly Open Challenge. According to one source, the “mystery opponent” set to answer the call tonight will be NXT’s Je’Von Evans, who is also scheduled to face Josh Briggs tomorrow night at NXT No Mercy.

In addition to the two championship bouts, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear live on tonight’s broadcast. The show will also feature tag team action, with Giulia & Kiana James taking on Michin & B-Fab.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)