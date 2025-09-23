Big Spoiler Update On Plans For TNA Invasion Of NXT

The long-rumored TNA Wrestling invasion of WWE NXT may finally be happening.

A new report indicates that the angle is expected to officially get underway during tonight’s live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, broadcasting from Orlando, FL.

According to the report, sources are adamant that fans should “absolutely expect” multiple TNA names to surface on tonight’s broadcast. Among those specifically mentioned are Mike Santana and Moose, along with additional surprise appearances still being kept under wraps.

Tonight’s episode of NXT is headlined by a “Winner Take All” showdown pitting TNA World Champion Trick Williams against NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

The lineup also features Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Lights Out match, Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid in a WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender’s bout, plus scheduled appearances by NASCAR drivers Sam Mayer and Cole Custer.

