Big Title News & Return Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping In Calgary

– AEW tag-team FTR returned at the taping of the July 13 episode of AEW Collision on July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler returned for the first time since June 10 at AEW Dynasty to make the save for Tom Billington after he declined an offer to join the Don Callis Family, and was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

– Also at the AEW Collision taping on 7/10 for the show airing on TNT on 7/13, interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels stripped Bullet Club Gold of the AEW Trios titles for trying to swap members under the “Freebird rule” and have Juice Robinson defend the titles alongside The Gunns. As a result, the Bang Bang Gang trio of Bullet Club Gold will now have to compete in a vacant Unified AEW Trios Championship match against The Patriarchy team of Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne at a date yet to be announced.

