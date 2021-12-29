Bill Goldberg Reveals That He Has Been Needing Shoulder Surgery

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Goldberg talked about having one match left on his WWE deal and how he needs to have shoulder surgery:

“This last time with [Bobby] Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the results. I felt pretty good. I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years and I need surgery, but I’ll get it when I’m done. I’ll get it when I’m finished. If Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘Goldberg, we need you in a month.’ What am I going to do if I get surgery? I’ll get it done when it’s time.”

Here are a few clips from the interview:

