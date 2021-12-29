Bill Goldberg Reveals That He Has Been Needing Shoulder Surgery

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Goldberg talked about having one match left on his WWE deal and how he needs to have shoulder surgery:

“This last time with [Bobby] Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the results. I felt pretty good. I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years and I need surgery, but I’ll get it when I’m done. I’ll get it when I’m finished. If Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘Goldberg, we need you in a month.’ What am I going to do if I get surgery? I’ll get it done when it’s time.”

Here are a few clips from the interview:

"I always wanted to be a football player but once that dream was taken from me because I sucked I had to go out & find another career"@Goldberg on how he got into wrestling #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/7NVhEpnTHg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2021

"I came back to the WWE because I owed the business something.. after a 16 year hiatus it was time for me to give back" ~@Goldberg#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AyUMD8at7p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2021