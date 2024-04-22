Bill Goldberg Says There Is “Not A Chance” Of Him Working For AEW

Goldberg is unlikely to appear in AEW.

Goldberg last wrestled when he lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022, before his contract with the company expired later that year. Last year, Goldberg publicly stated that he planned to do a four-city tour on his own and then see what happens with a potential run in a major promotion after that.

AEW President Tony Khan has stated in previous interviews that he is keeping an eye on Goldberg. The former WWE/WCW star has previously stated that the two sides had spoken.

While appearing on 93.7 The Ticket, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he had spoken with the AEW President about a potential run.

“I’ve talked to him [Tony] a number of times throughout the past. This is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever, now you’re really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster? Yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.”

You can check out his complete appearance below:



