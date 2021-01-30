Bill Goldberg Shoots On His WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

In his FoxSports.com interview with Ryan Satin, Bill Goldberg opened up about his WWE Wrestlemania 36 match against Braun Strowman:

“It was miserable. It was very – you know, that situation was extremely difficult. Whether it was just dealing with the COVID, whether it was dealing with the last minute change of the opponent, whether it was dealing with having to stay and change my itinerary literally on the fly when I hit the ground. It was a very stressful 48 hours and again, I’m a soldier. I’m not the general. I may have an opinion about it, but it’s not my place to voice it because my opinion makes no difference in that situation. I always, when I’m brought back, would like to have had a very meaningful storyline and build up to every match or potential match that I’m involved in. It’s only fair to the fans. It’s only fair to my opponent and it’s only fair to me. But, sometimes, that’s not the case. Sometimes things have to be changed on the fly and, you know, it is what it is. You know, Braun and I had the match-up. I wasn’t prepared for Braun. I wasn’t prepared for a 340 pound guy. I just wasn’t. I was completely locked in on Roman Reigns. To have that switched at the last second, it was not the best day I had in the wrestling business by any stretch of the imagination. Because I think it took my passion out of it that day. There were so many circumstances surrounding what happened that day, it was something I’d just rather forget.”