Billie Starks Responds To Mercedes Mone’s Open Challenge For AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will compete in a key match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The promotion has confirmed several details for this special 250th episode of its flagship show, including International Champion Will Ospreay defending against MJF to open the show, Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada, and Mone defending the TBS Championship in an open challenge.

This comes after Mone has been feuding with Britt Baker since the release of Forbidden Door in late June, following a lengthy hiatus. Baker issued a promo last week explaining her absence and challenging Mone to a match at All In in August at Wembley Stadium.

On this week's Dynamite, Mone celebrated a double title when Baker interrupted her. Following Wednesday's Dynamite, Mone posted, "To celebrate #AEWDynamite250 next week in Little Rock, I am going to have an open challenge for my TBS Title. The challenge is open to any woman on the AEW Roster except @RealBrittBaker."

ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz responded to the post, writing, “What’s up, Mercedes?”

All Elite Wrestling has yet to confirm the match booking.