Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark

Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

“It was a really great experience. It was definitely a very comfortable environment for me, I feel like I was immediately welcomed in and wasn’t stressed at all. I think that was also because I had so many friends there already. I had Skye (Blue), who I shared a hotel room with, hyping me up the entire day and getting me excited to go. Then, I ran into Top Flight [Darius & Dante Martin] and hung out with them. They’re my friends from F1RST Wrestling in Minnesota and are great guys, who have stayed at my house before. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be great, I’ll get to see everybody.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.