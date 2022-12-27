Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling show.

On Tuesday, MLW.com released the following announcement.

Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE added to Blood & Thunder

TV trucks roll up to Philadelphia January 7 for a huge TV taping

MLW today announced The Billington Bulldogs (Tom & Mark Billington) vs. BOMAYE Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

One of the sport’s most celebrated British dynasties collide with the hottest fight team in MLW: the BOMAYE Fight Club in Philadelphia.

The bone-crushing power of Mr. Thomas and finesse of Myron Reed will represent the BOMAYE Fight Club as they look to stomp out the emerging force in the tag team division, Mark and Thomas Billington.

The fight team, composed of the 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr., and his cousins Thomas and Mark Billington, collectively as the British Bulldogs, have united to win gold and glory in MLW.

The Billington Family, which roots date back to being executioners in the late 1800s before venturing into combat sports, has been a fixture of the squared circle for over a century. From bare knuckle fights to boxing to the Dynamite Kid’s prolific pro wrestling career, the Billington Family is a storied brawling British clan.

The legendary tag team of cousins Davey Boy Smith Sr. and “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington, the British Bulldogs, defined tag team wrestling in the 1980s, dominating every organization from Japan to North America to Europe. Decorated in gold, Smith and Billington were feared and respected for their tenacity and innovation.

Now the Smiths and Billingtons reunite as a new generation forge a new chapter in their family’s rich history.

Debuting in 2019, Mark and Thomas, the nephews of the Dynamite Kid, have recently been training for their MLW debut with their cousin Davey Boy and another distant relative in Canada: Bret “Hitman” Hart.

What will the trio have in store for fans and BOMAYE at Blood & Thunder? Only time will tell, but they will be up against some stiff competition.

Mark and Tom Billington will be up against the 3-time World Middleweight Champ Reed and the heavy hitting muscle of BOMAYE in Mr. Thomas.

With payback for the Opera Cup on their minds, the Bulldogs are in the hunt for retribution.

Which team will reign supreme?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!