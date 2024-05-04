Second Entrant Announced For MLW’s Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan is the second entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Sami Callihan declares he is in the Battle RIOT

40 wrestlers will fight it out in Atlanta June 1. Who will win a title shot anytime, anywhere?

MLW today announced Sami Callihan as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

In his first move since the end of The Calling, the “Death Machine” Sami Callihan has officially signed on to be in the Battle RIOT match live from Atlanta!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.