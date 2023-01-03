Bobby Fish Names GUNTHER vs. Sheamus From WWE Clash At The Castle As Best Match Of 2022

What was Bobby Fish’s favorite wrestling match of 2022?

The former WWE NXT and AEW star and recent boxing competitor revealed the answer during the latest episode of the Undisputed podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where Fish talks about the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between GUNTHER and Sheamus from WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 as his personal favorite wrestling match of the year.

“Match of the year for me, for sure — and this is definitely my flavor of ice cream — was Sheamus and GUNTHER from Clash at the Castle. It was a throwback to like, Kawada, Misawa, King’s Road style, just brutal matches. Matches of like Gordy and Dr. Death, just where you didn’t see a lot of daylight in the work. A lot of meat-smacking, yeah, just a f*cking throw down, and I think that’s one of the things missing from today’s version of pro wrestling. [GUNTHER’s] not lost a step, if anything, he’s gained a step. He is even f*cking more snug, you know, being lighter. I think Sheamus in that match just reminded the wrestling world like, ‘Hey, I ain’t f*cking going anywhere.’”

Check out the complete episode of the Undisputed podcast via the YouTube video embedded below.



(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes)